Severe Weather Awareness Week

Vic McCarty Posted On March 19, 2019
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed next week as Severe Weather Awareness Week and the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is encouraging residents to be prepared severe weather strikes this spring and summer.

Captain Emmitt McGowan says “Spring and summer can bring fast-changing weather conditions that increase the potential for severe weather.”

Steps you can take to be better prepared before severe weather strikes include understanding severe weather warnings and terms, preparing an emergency preparedness kit, making an emergency plan, and creating an emergency contact list.

Severe Weather Awareness Week
