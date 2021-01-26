67-Year-Old Twinning Man Arrested for Fraud, Ordered $1,500 Worth of Items with Woman’s Credit Card

A 67-Year-Old man is behind bars for fraud after being caught using a stolen credit card.

Police tell us the victim reported her card was used to purchase over $1,500 worth of items from Walmart in West Branch.

During the investigation police gathered surveillance footage showing the suspect, Roger Allan Broadstone, picking up the items.

Turns out Broadstone ordered all the items online and listed himself as a secondary pick up person.

When troopers went to arrest the suspect he originally refused to come out.

After getting a search warrant authorities were able to arrest him.

Broadstone is now in Ogemaw County Jail and is due in court on Feb. 11.