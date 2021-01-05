63-Year-Old Traverse City Man Connected to Suspicious Package Left at Local Bank

A 63-year-old Traverse City man is now the leading suspect in the case of a suspicious package left at a local bank.

Wednesday two boxes were left in the vestibule of Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City.

At the time of the incident, a bomb squad was called and the package was determined not to be explosive.

Initially, 32-year-old Joseph Michael Horge was a person of interest in the case.

But now, authorities say they got a tip saying they recognized the items used to create the suspicious package and the suspect.

The caller claimed to have recognized the 63-year-old male suspect from the clothes he was wearing.

Police tell us they have filed a report and warrant request for bomb threats regarding the suspect with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office.

This story is still developing so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.