61-Year-Old Man Arrested for Weapon Offenses in Clare Co.

A 61-year-old man was found passed out drunk with guns in a parking lot in Clare Friday.

Police say they went to check on the man, who appeared to be sleeping in the front seat of a car.

While checking on the man, police saw a handgun near the driver and passenger seat.

When authorities searched the vehicle they found multiple unregistered guns.

Police say the man was drunk and did not have a concealed pistol license.

Two guns were taken along with magazines and ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.