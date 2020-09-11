61-Year-Old Man Arrested for Weapon Offenses in Clare Co.
Posted On September 11, 2020
A 61-year-old man was found passed out drunk with guns in a parking lot in Clare Friday.
Police say they went to check on the man, who appeared to be sleeping in the front seat of a car.
While checking on the man, police saw a handgun near the driver and passenger seat.
When authorities searched the vehicle they found multiple unregistered guns.
Police say the man was drunk and did not have a concealed pistol license.
Two guns were taken along with magazines and ammunition.
The man was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.