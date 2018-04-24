58th National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City

The Annual National Morel Mushroom Festival is coming up.

It’s going to be held from May 17 to May 20, and it’s hosted by Boyne City for the 58th consecutive year.

Come join the fun and head for the woods in search of elusive, and incredibly tasty, morels.

If you’ve never hunted for morels, there will be a guided hunt on May 18. Guides will help you identify morel hunting areas as well as other edibles in the woods.

There is no guarantee that you’ll find morels, but you can gain a “bag full of knowledge” about morels and other edibles in Northern Michigan forests.

The National Morel Mushroom Hunting Championship will be held on May 19.

Along with hunting morels, the festival will have many other fun activities. There will be rides and games, craft shows, live entertainment, and “Taste of Morels”, where visitors can sample the best mushroom recipes.

For more information and a schedule of the events, visit bcmorelfestival.com