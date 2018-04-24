What Do You Do At an Intersection When the Power is Out?

What do you do at a stop light when the power is out?

If you answered “I don’t know” – you’re not alone.

According to state legislators, there has been confusion concerning how to treat an intersection when the light isn’t working.

Most people would answer that you treat the intersection like a four-way stop when the light is out, but that isn’t what Michigan law says.

The vehicle code didn’t have a direct ruling for stop lights that are not working, but it did have rules for yielding at intersections.

And that rule was that vehicles approaching an intersection must yield the right of way to a vehicle that has entered the intersection from another highway.

And if both vehicles approach the intersection at approximately the same time, then the driver on the left yields the right of way to the driver on the right.

But because drivers were are being taught to treat the intersection as a four-way stop, then a new law recently signed puts that into the Michigan Vehicle Code.

Drivers will be required to come to a full stop and treat the intersection as the four-way stop while the light is malfunctioning.

Lt. Governor Calley, who signed the law while Governor Snyder is out of state, said this will reduce confusion and accidents during power outages.