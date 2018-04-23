Flint Water Advocate Being Called Environmental Hero

A woman who lead a citizen’s movement and helped expose the Flint water crisis is being called an environmental hero.

She’s one of the recipients of the 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize.

The awards recognize grass-roots environmental activists around the globe.

In April of 2014 Flint switched its water source from Detroit to the Flint River.

Within months 40-year-old mother of four LeeAnn Walters noticed problems with their water.

According to the prize administrators – Walters first noticed a rash on her twin boys.

Then she noticed other health problems, such as hair loss, and then her son fell ill.

She knew something was wrong, and suspected the brown water coming from her tap.

But it wasn’t until February of 2015 that the city finally sent someone to check her complaints.

Water tests found high lead levels, so high that federal law demanded the city alert residents.

But she says state authorities didn’t listen to her, so she took matters into her own hands.

Working diligently, she studied historical data on Flint’s water and noticed something that no one else had – the Flint River’s water is highly corrosive.

Walters surmised that the city wasn’t applying enough corrosion controls to the water, allowing lead to leach from pipes and into the water supply.

In March she contacted a regional manager at the EPA, and a professor at Virginia Tech.

They helped her conduct extensive water quality testing in Flint.

They presented their findings, showing that 1 in 6 homes had lead levels exceeding the EPA’s legal safety threshold.

Public pressure mounted, and in October of 2015 it was announced that the city would stop using the Flint River for drinking water.

Walters continues to support Flint’s residents, and has also turned her energy toward preventing another U.S. crisis like the one in Flint.

She actively testifies and advocates for federal action to change lead testing standards and ensure oversight of water quality, while empowering other communities to act as citizen-scientists to safeguard their own water supplies.