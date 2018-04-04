Police Search for Missing Clare County Man

Authorities are looking for help locating a missing Clare County man.

Bill Rouech Jr, a 50-year-old man, was last seen on March 26th.

That was at a gas station in Harrison.

Rouech is known to travel, but investigators say it has been an abnormal amount of time since someone heard from him.

Deputies and family say he could have been headed north, toward the Grayling area.

Rouech is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170lbs.

He has short gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Rouech drives a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that is pewter in color, license plate number DTY 8196.

Anyone with information concerning is whereabouts is asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989.539.7166.