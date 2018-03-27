DNR Plans Meetings to Discuss CWD in Michigan

Over the last several years, deer in several southern Michigan counties have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that effects deer, elk and moose.

It causes degeneration of the brain and ultimately, death in the animal.

Since 2015, 57 deer have tested positive for the disease.

So far they have all been in five counties, Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, and Montcalm.

The DNR has been working with hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to help contain and stop CWD.

And with that they are inviting the public to a series of meetings to discuss the disease and the DNR’s response to it.

The department will also hear suggestions and observations from the public.

Eleven meetings are planned across the state, with several meetings planned in the U.P. as well, even though CWD has not been found there.

It has been found in Wisconsin, just 40-miles from the state border however.

The CWD public engagement meetings will take place in:

Bay City, April 10 – 6 to 8 p.m., Delta College Lecture Theater, Room G-160, 1961 Delta Road in University Center.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Delta College Lecture Theater, Room G-160, 1961 Delta Road in University Center. Cadillac, April 11 – 6 to 8 p.m., Wexford Center, 1320 North Mitchell.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Wexford Center, 1320 North Mitchell. Kalamazoo, April 12 – 6 to 8 p.m., Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake St.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake St. Detroit, April 17 – 6 to 8 p.m., Doubletree Detroit-Dearborn, 5801 Southfield Freeway.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Doubletree Detroit-Dearborn, 5801 Southfield Freeway. Rockford, April 18 – 6 to 8 p.m., Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium, 4100 Kroes St. NE.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium, 4100 Kroes St. NE. DeWitt, April 19 – 6 to 8 p.m., DeWitt High School Auditorium, 13601 S. Panther Drive.

– 6 to 8 p.m., DeWitt High School Auditorium, 13601 S. Panther Drive. Marquette, April 24 – 6 to 8 p.m., Marquette High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Marquette High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave. Iron Mountain, April 25 – 6 to 8 p.m. (central time), Bay College, 2801 North US 2.

– 6 to 8 p.m. (central time), Bay College, 2801 North US 2. Gaylord, May 1 – 6 to 8 p.m., Ellison Place, 150 Dale Drive.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Ellison Place, 150 Dale Drive. Newberry, May 2 – 6 to 8 p.m., Tahquamenon High School Auditorium, 700 Newberry Ave.

– 6 to 8 p.m., Tahquamenon High School Auditorium, 700 Newberry Ave. Houghton, May 3 – 6 to 8 p.m., Magnuson Hotel, 820 Shelden Ave.

Meeting information, additional ways to provide input on CWD management, the latest testing numbers and more information are available at michigan.gov/cwd.