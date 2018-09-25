$500 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in Boyne City Vandalism
The reward for information on a Boyne City vandalism has been increased.
Recently, the Boyne City Police Department was notified of graffiti spray painted on the walls of a building at the Holiness Church Camp on Park Street.
Officers found graffiti on the church building that read “*expletive* god… death to cops.”
The department is also investigating another instance of vandalism, where “offensive” images were spray painted onto a sidewalk.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are now asking for help locating the culprits.
Now, concerned citizens have offered up a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
The original reward was $250.
Those who know something are asked to contact the Boyne City Police Department.