$500 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in Boyne City Vandalism

The reward for information on a Boyne City vandalism has been increased.

Recently, the Boyne City Police Department was notified of graffiti spray painted on the walls of a building at the Holiness Church Camp on Park Street.

Officers found graffiti on the church building that read “*expletive* god… death to cops.”

The department is also investigating another instance of vandalism, where “offensive” images were spray painted onto a sidewalk.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are now asking for help locating the culprits.

Now, concerned citizens have offered up a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

The original reward was $250.

Those who know something are asked to contact the Boyne City Police Department.