$500 Available for Michigan Hospitality Workers Hurt By COVID-19 Shutdowns

Michigan hospitality workers who lost their job during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a payment of $500.

The Michigan Restaurants and Lodging Association received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the state to give out the funds.

The application process started Tuesday September 22 and 8 a.m..

Once 5,000 applications are accepted the applications will close.

More than 300,000 hospitality workers in Michigan temporarily lost their jobs during the pandemic, MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said.

“We are thankful to Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer and the Michigan legislators for their support of the state’s hospitality workers,” Winslow said in a news release.

“This important funding will make a difference for thousands of Michigan’s hospitality workers who have been struggling to survive after losing full-time work and high-paying jobs because of the pandemic.”