5-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Wexford Co. Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 1, 2020
A 5-year-old was seriously injured during a Wexford County car crash Tuesday morning.

Police say the truck the child was in rear ended a semi truck on U.S. 131.

The truck allegedly was slowing as it was going uphill, when the pick up truck crashed into it.

The 5-year-old boy was in the front seat and had to be taken to the hospital.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

The driver of the pickup and the other passengers are okay.

