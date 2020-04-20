- Advertisement -
5-Year-Old Girl First Child to Die from COVID-19 in Michigan

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 20, 2020
A 5-year-old girl died Sunday morning at a down state hospital in  Royal Oak, becoming the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan.

The family of Skylar Herbert confirmed the information Sunday night.

Before Sunday, the youngest person who died from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20-years-old.

Beaumont Health released a statement Sunday night saying, “The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy. We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus.”

