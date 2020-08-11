5-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Duncan Bay While Tubing

A 5-year-old child drowned while tubing at Duncan Bay Sunday evening.

Authorities say they were called to the scene for a child that fell overboard without a life jacket.

Further investigation revealed that the child was not wearing a life jacket and was being pulled on a tube by a boat.

The boy was found in about 10 feet of water and was estimated to be in the water for about 5 minutes.

The child was taken to the hospital after receiving CPR.

The 5-year-old unfortunately died early Monday morning.

Cheboygan County-Sheriff Dale V. Clarmont says, “We are deeply saddened by the events of Sunday with the community needlessly losing a 5 year old boy. Michigan Law is clear a child that age must wear a life jacket anytime they are on this type of boat or being towed on a tube on Michigan waters.”

The Sheriff thanks the person that found the child, all first responders and medical personnel in their efforts to save him.

“Many people were involved in the effort to save this little boy; it’s Heartbreaking.”

The boat operator and child victim are both residents of Cheboygan County. Sheriff Clarmont said the investigation is on-going, “We will investigate all aspects of this death and forward our report to the Prosecutor’s Office for review,” said Clarmont.