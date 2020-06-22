5 Teens Arrested, Detained After Big Rapids Car Chase
Posted On June 22, 2020
316 Views0
5 teens are in some trouble after a weekend car chase in Big Rapids.
Police got a call of a suspicious car in a parking lot, and when they arrived at the scene the teens took off.
The vehicle ended up in a rollover crash in Osceola County.
Its 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital.
When police found the suspected vehicle they arrested the 19-year-old driver and the 15-year old passenger was turned over to his parents.
Authorities say this vehicle had been stolen from a local Police Department last week.
Officers were able to stop a third vehicle with stop sticks thats when they detained two 15-year olds.
Police say all five teens were involved in a robbery and attempted robbery in Big Rapids.