- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

5 Teens Arrested, Detained After Big Rapids Car Chase

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 22, 2020
316 Views
0

5 teens are in some trouble after a weekend car chase in Big Rapids.

Police got a call of a suspicious car in a parking lot, and when they arrived at the scene the teens took off.

The vehicle ended up in a rollover crash in Osceola County.

Its 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital.

When police found the suspected vehicle they arrested the 19-year-old driver and the 15-year old passenger was turned over to his parents.

Authorities say this vehicle had been stolen from a local Police Department last week.

Officers were able to stop a third vehicle with stop sticks thats when they detained two 15-year olds.

Police say all five teens were involved in a robbery and attempted robbery in Big Rapids.

Post Views: 316



Trending Now
Two Teens Seriously Injured in Missaukee Co. Car Crash
Sierra Searcy June 16, 2020
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy June 18, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
5 Teens Arrested, Detained After Big Rapids Car Chase
Share No Comment