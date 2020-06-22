5 Teens Arrested, Detained After Big Rapids Car Chase

5 teens are in some trouble after a weekend car chase in Big Rapids.

Police got a call of a suspicious car in a parking lot, and when they arrived at the scene the teens took off.

The vehicle ended up in a rollover crash in Osceola County.

Its 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital.

When police found the suspected vehicle they arrested the 19-year-old driver and the 15-year old passenger was turned over to his parents.

Authorities say this vehicle had been stolen from a local Police Department last week.

Officers were able to stop a third vehicle with stop sticks thats when they detained two 15-year olds.

Police say all five teens were involved in a robbery and attempted robbery in Big Rapids.