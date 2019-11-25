- Advertisement -
4th Graders Can Get a Free Christmas Tree: Here’s How

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 25, 2019
The Huron-Manistee National Forest is offering a free Christmas tree to certain fourth graders.

Any 4th grade student with an Every Kid Outdoors Pass gets access to federal lands and waterways for an entire year.

To qualify for a tree 4th graders simply show their pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website.

The Huron-Manistee National Forest calls it a great way to get students and their families out exploring the great outdoors.

