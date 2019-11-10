44th Anniversary of The Edmund Fitzgerald Sinking

44 years-ago Sunday, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior.

Once the largest ship on the Great Lakes, that night it was hauling iron ore near Whitefish Point.

The storm it encountered was fierce and not much is known about how the ship and 29 souls aboard went down.

But its wreckage remains at the bottom of the lake that claimed it.

Over the years, the story of that night has garnered attention.

Even being made into a popular song by singer Gordon Lightfoot.

And Sunday, at Whitefish Point, a group gathered to remember the ship and her crew.