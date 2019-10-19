$44 Million Approved for State Capitol Visitor Center

The Michigan State Capitol Commission has approved $40 million for the construction of a visitor center at the capitol.

The legislature originally appropriated $55 million for the project.

The Lansing State Journal reports, however, that the commission went ahead with a smaller project after $15 million were cut in this year’s budget.

Titled “Heritage Hall,” the building will be 55,000 square feet and have an auditorium, event spaces, room for catering, and bus stops.

The state building authority will now review the project, according to the Treasury.