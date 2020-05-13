4-Year-Old Girl Found Safe Sleeping on Neighbors Couch in Butterfield Township

A child who was thought to be missing was found sleeping safe and sound on a neighbors couch.

Police say the 4-year-old child’s grandmother reported the child missing after she found the backdoor of the home the child was staying at open and the child not there.

About an hour late police went to a 91-year-old neighbors home, to see if they had seen the child to find the child sleeping on the neighbors couch.

The neighbor said they were unaware that the child had even came into their home.

The girl was taken back to her home, is safe and had no injuries.