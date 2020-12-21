- Advertisement -
4-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Through Ice in Isabella County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 21, 2020
A four-year-old boy drowned after falling through ice on a pond in Isabella County. 

Police tell us the incident happened Saturday afternoon at his home in Lincoln Township. 

The child’s father says he was trying to find his son at a pond by their home but couldn’t. 

The boy was later found by first responders and taken to the hospital. 

He unfortunately could not be saved and was pronounced dead. 

