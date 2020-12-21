4-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Through Ice in Isabella County
A four-year-old boy drowned after falling through ice on a pond in Isabella County.
Police tell us the incident happened Saturday afternoon at his home in Lincoln Township.
The child’s father says he was trying to find his son at a pond by their home but couldn’t.
The boy was later found by first responders and taken to the hospital.
He unfortunately could not be saved and was pronounced dead.