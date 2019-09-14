338K Ford Explorers Recalled Over Sharp Seat Parts

A recall has been issued for some Ford Explorers.

Ford motor company says the SUVs have an improperly coined seat-frame edge, which means they have sharp edges.

They say people could get hurt by reaching between the front seat and center console.

31 people have been hurt so far.

The recall applies to 2017 Ford Explorers made in Chicago between February 13th, 2016 and October 25th, 2017.

Dealers can repair the problem and owners should avoid the seat edge until the repair is made.

More than 338,000 SUVs are impacted by the recall.