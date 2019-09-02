30,000 Trek Across Mackinac Bridge for Annual Labor Day Walk

The annual labor day walk along the Mackinac Bridge brought thousands of people from all over the world to Northern Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the first to set off on the five-mile-long journey.

And despite a bit of rain, 30,000 participants trekked along the Michigan icon for the 61st time.

And, as many know, it’s the one time pedestrians are allowed to step foot there.

Traffic was halted during the duration of the walk for the third year in a row, following the institution of the closure in 2017.

And it appears it all went off without a hitch.