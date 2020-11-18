3 Week Pause’: How Thanksgiving is Different for Those in Need and the Non-Profits Who Want to Help

As of Wednesday a second lockdown also known as a “‘3-week pause” is now in effect in Michigan.

From now until December 8, 2020 bowling alleys, movie theaters and more will be closed.

But for many, the biggest adjustment will be the change in the number of people allowed in the vicinity at once, specifically with thanksgiving about one week away.

For those less fortunate, getting a Thanksgiving meal will be a bit different this holiday season due to the new restrictions.

The Salvation Army has put a spin on how they will serve meals this year.

Instead of doing their usual meal service when people line up and get served their food in a bit of a buffet-style they now have to switch to carry out.

“ Now all of our stuff is kind of moving outside. The Thanksgiving meal that everyone was looking forward to will now all be packed to go. We wanted to have seating for people who needed a warm place to go, ” said Lt. Matthew Winters of the Salvation Army.

Originally the Salvation Army planned to serve meals indoors with limited seating but now that all has changed.

Under the order put in place by the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, indoor gatherings are still allowed but only between two households and with no more than 10 people.

“A week from today we need a food truck, to serve out of,” said Lt. Winters.

Thanksgiving will be different for many this holiday season, but the spirit of giving and being thankful will remain in the air.

To donate or volunteer for this holiday season call 231-946-4644 or go to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/volunteer/ .