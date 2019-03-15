3 Arrested in Benzie County Prostitution Ring

Law enforcement made arrests in a prostitution ring in Benzie County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team say, 54 year-old Kevin Bonney of Beulah solicited a woman

for the purpose of prostitution.

28 year-old Tonya Wynne and 41 year-old Kenya Griffin – both from Muskegon – travelled to Benzie County to meet Bonney at his residence.

All three were arrested for charges relating to prostitution and using a computer to commit a crime.