- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

3 Arrested in Benzie County Prostitution Ring

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On March 15, 2019
590 Views
0

Law enforcement made arrests in a prostitution ring in Benzie County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team say, 54 year-old Kevin Bonney of Beulah solicited a woman
for the purpose of prostitution.

28 year-old Tonya Wynne and 41 year-old Kenya Griffin – both from Muskegon – travelled to Benzie County to meet Bonney at his residence.

All three were arrested for charges relating to prostitution and using a computer to commit a crime.

Post Views: 590



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019

You are reading
3 Arrested in Benzie County Prostitution Ring
Share No Comment