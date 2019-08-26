25 Million Apple Bushels Expected in Michigan This Season

There’s likely some good news for Michigan apple growers.

Fall 2019 is expected to be a banner season for the fruit, with an estimate of more than 25-million bushels announced Friday.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, that estimate is based on reports from a number of different regions and largely thanks to the rainy spring and cooler mid-summer we saw.

Michigan has more than 11 million apple trees and ships to 18 different nations.