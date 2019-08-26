- Advertisement -
25 Million Apple Bushels Expected in Michigan This Season

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 26, 2019
There’s likely some good news for Michigan apple growers.

Fall 2019 is expected to be a banner season for the fruit, with an estimate of more than 25-million bushels announced Friday.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, that estimate is based on reports from a number of different regions and largely thanks to the rainy spring and cooler mid-summer we saw.

Michigan has more than 11 million apple trees and ships to 18 different nations.

