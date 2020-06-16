22 Michigan Communities Receiving Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Small Businesses’ COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

Nearly 300 businesses in 22 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $993,984 in grants aimed at supporting the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts of small local businesses throughout the state, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced.

The grants are being awarded through an expansion of MEDC’s Match on Main program.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”

In May, MEDC announced its existing Match on Main program was being expanded to provide access to more communities and refocusing resources on recovery efforts of existing businesses, rather than helping open new businesses.

Community-based organizations such as downtown development authorities could apply for grant funding through Match on Main to then make local grants to small businesses located within their districts that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

2020 Match on Main grant winners:

The full list of businesses receiving support can be found here.

The Match on Main–COVID-19 Response program was opened up to all 286 engaged and certified Redevelopment Ready Communities across the state of Michigan, in addition to the Michigan Main Street communities that traditionally participate in the program. The expanded program also waived the matching requirement for the small business applicant which is required to receive funding under the traditional Match on Main program.

“We are absolutely thrilled that MMDC’s Match on Main application on behalf of the City of Mt. Pleasant was approved and that many of our downtown businesses will be receiving critical financial support as they recover from the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Middle Michigan Development Corporation President and CEO James McBryde. “These funds will help ensure that Downtown Mt. Pleasant will continue to be a vibrant place for residents, students and visitors to enjoy”

To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/ covid19response. Other resources for economic reopening efforts as well as businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19- faq.