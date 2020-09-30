- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Child Abuse in Oseola Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 30, 2020
429 Views
0

A 21-year-old man is now in police custody after trying to run from officers in Osceola County. 

The Osceola County Sheriff Office says it is all thanks to the public that they were able to find this man David Stelley. 

The suspect was wanted for willful child abuse and violating his probation. 

Police say they found Stelley thanks to an anonymous tip. 

When police arrived at the scene the suspect tried to run and jump a fence but was surrounded and surrendered. 

He is currently in jail and charges have yet to be released. 

Post Views: 429



Trending Now
Petoskey Man Sentenced to Prison for Slew of Cheboygan, Charlevoix Co. Home Invasions
Sierra Searcy September 25, 2020
Governor Whitmer Reopens Movie Theaters, Strengthens Mask Requirements in Schools 
Andrea Ludema September 25, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Child Abuse in Oseola Co.
Share No Comment