21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Child Abuse in Oseola Co.

A 21-year-old man is now in police custody after trying to run from officers in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff Office says it is all thanks to the public that they were able to find this man David Stelley.

The suspect was wanted for willful child abuse and violating his probation.

Police say they found Stelley thanks to an anonymous tip.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect tried to run and jump a fence but was surrounded and surrendered.

He is currently in jail and charges have yet to be released.