21-Year-Old Cadillac Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth

A property owner finding meth in his dog shed led to the arrest of a Cadillac woman.

The man says he was cleaning out his dog shed when he noticed part of the ceiling had been tampered with.

He found a garbage bag with drug paraphernalia, syringes, and suspected meth.

The man says the items belonged to the person who previously stayed there, Grace Elizabeth Fuzi of Cadillac.

A warrant was put out for the woman’s arrest and she was taken to Wexford County Jail.

Fuzi was arraigned Monday for one count of Possession of Methamphetamine Second Offense.

She has a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on November 24, 2020.