21-Year-Old Alpena Man Arrested for Delivery of Meth

An Alpena man is in jail for delivering meth.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on M32 near M65 in Green Township.

During a search of the vehicle police found an unlocked box.

Inside the box, police say there were two bags with a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

This man, Christopher Joseph-Noah Smith of Alpena, was riding passenger in the car at the time and was arrested.

Smith was arraigned on one count of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver.

He is currently in Alpena County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.