21 Shipments COVID-19 Vaccine Ruined Due to Temperature Issues During Shipment By Distributor

Twenty-One shipments of the Moderna vaccine on their way to Michigan now thrown out due to temperature issues.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the vaccine shipped Sunday went out of range and got too cold.

The shipment handled by McKesson had a temperature monitoring device while in transport.

Health officials tell us the distributor is now working quickly to repack additional vaccines to ship out as replacement doses.

“Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked. This is the first report of vaccine potentially being compromised during shipment in Michigan and we are working quickly with the distributor to have replacement vaccine shipped out,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

An investigation into what caused this is currently underway.

Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors. No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.