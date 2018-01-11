2017 Great Lakes Report Released

The Michigan Office of the Great Lakes has released the 2017 State of the Great Lakes Report.

The report highlights the Great Lakes connection to Michigan’s environment, economy, and culture.

The annual State of the Great Lakes Report is produced by the Michigan Office of the Great Lakes.

It reflects on the past year, recognizes accomplishments in protecting and restoring water resources, and identifies obstacles to tackle to ensure healthy natural resources and communities.

Some of the points in the 2017 report include the 40-year anniversary of Michigan’s Coastal Program, a new Michigan Water School for elected officials and exciting potential applications for autonomous vessels in the Great Lakes for shipping and scientific data collection.

It also includes tips for community members to make a positive impact on their local water resources, connects to the Michigan Water Strategy and features water-related initiatives across the state.

The full report can be found here.