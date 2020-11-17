20-Year-Old Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges After Double Stabbing

Police now have a suspect in custody after a double stabbing in Mt. Pleasant.

Police say Monday, around 2:30 a.m. they were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex.

When they arrived at the scene they found two victims, a 22-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

The man was in stable condition but the woman, unfortunately, died from her injuries.

The deceased has now been identified as Nangonhs Massey.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Kaden Gilbert.

Gilbert was arraigned in Federal court for 1st Degree Murder, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Detectives say anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant PoliceDepartment’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

An investigation into this stabbing is still ongoing and remains open.