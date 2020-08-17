19-Year-Old Woman Dead After Being Hit by Truck While Jogging

A 19-year-old Traverse City woman is dead after a weekend crash.

Police say the woman was jogging when she was hit by a 42-year-old Traverse City man driving a pickup truck.

When police arrived at the scene of River Road in East Bay township the victim was unresponsive.

The woman has now been identified as Nadia Ziegler.

Ziegler was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and later died.

Detectives tells us alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

The incident is still under investigation so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.