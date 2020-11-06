15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Ejected from Truck in Missaukee Co.

A 15-year old boy is in critical condition after a crash in Reeder Township.

Police say Thursday night they arrived at the scene to find the boy with serious injuries.

Investigation shows the crash happened when the teen lost control of his truck on Kelly Road.

Police say the truck left the road and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash.