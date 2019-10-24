15-Month-Old Sent to Emergency Room in Charlevoix Co. Child Abuse Case, Two Arrested
Posted On October 24, 2019
Suspected child abuse brought Charlevoix County deputies into a local emergency room…
Where they found the 15-month old victim.
That visit came in mid-September and triggered a month long investigation.
When it wrapped up — John Paul Fiedorek and Monica Lynn Cornell were arrested this Wednesday — and charged Thursday with first degree child abuse.
Both, now in Charlevoix County Jail on 100 and 200-thousand dollar bonds.
What they’re accused of doing to the child and their connection to the 15-month-old are not clear at this point.
But both suspects are due back in court October 29th.