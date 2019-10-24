15-Month-Old Sent to Emergency Room in Charlevoix Co. Child Abuse Case, Two Arrested

Suspected child abuse brought Charlevoix County deputies into a local emergency room…

Where they found the 15-month old victim.

That visit came in mid-September and triggered a month long investigation.

When it wrapped up — John Paul Fiedorek and Monica Lynn Cornell were arrested this Wednesday — and charged Thursday with first degree child abuse.

Both, now in Charlevoix County Jail on 100 and 200-thousand dollar bonds.

What they’re accused of doing to the child and their connection to the 15-month-old are not clear at this point.

But both suspects are due back in court October 29th.