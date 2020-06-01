14-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder

A 14-year-old girl is now in custody after police say she tried to murder another 14-year-old girl in Grant Township.

Police say the suspect used multiple weapons to stab the victim in a plot to murder her.

He was arrested Saturday, May 30, for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder.

The girl was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and the suspect remains in police custody.

