14-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 1, 2020
A 14-year-old girl is now in custody after police say she tried to murder another 14-year-old girl in Grant Township.

Police say the suspect used multiple weapons to stab the victim in a plot to murder her.

He was arrested Saturday, May 30, for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder.

The girl was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and the suspect remains in police custody.

