14 Hospitalized After Church Bus Rolls Onto Side In Roscommon County

A bus crash on US-127 in Roscommon County left people injured.

At 2:13 Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State Police responded to US-127 near mile marker 204 in Lyon Township for the report of a crash.

Police say a bus was driving northbound on Us-127 when it rolled on its side into the median.

The bus is owned by a Northern-Michigan church, and was carrying 33 high school students and 7 adults.

Ambulances took 14 people to Grayling Munson and Traverse City Munson for treatment of mostly minor injuries.

Police say one 16-year-old occupant was entrapped in the crash, and rescue personnel responded quickly to extricate him.

He was taken to Traverse City Munson Hospital alert and responsive with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Crash Investigators from the MSP Seventh District are investigating.

Roads were slush covered at the time of the crash, and both alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The north bound lanes of US-127 were closed, and troopers rerouted traffic.

This story is developing and we will update you as we learn more.