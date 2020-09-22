- Advertisement -
12-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Getting Swept Away by Waters in Benzie Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 22, 2020
A 12-Year-old boy is missing after being swept away by waters in the city of Frankfort. 

Two children, twelve and eleven and an Aunt who is 50 were overcome by water at the North Pier. 

The family is from Tennessee and were at the North Pier for a family vacation when the large wave swept them away. 

The Aunt was able to save the youngest child, but the 12-year-old was swept further from the pier and disappeared. 

Rescue teams searched for the child Monday but were unsuccessful due to weather conditions. 

Authorities say they will continue searching for the child Wednesday. 

