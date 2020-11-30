12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Semi-Truck, Bicycle Crash in Upper Peninsula
Posted On November 30, 2020
A 12-year-old boy was found dead at the scene of a crash in Delta County.
Police say Sunday around 1 p.m. they arrived at the scene of M-35 in Ford River to find the child dead.
Details on the story are scarce, and police have yet to release whether the boy was hit by the semi-truck or not.
Deputies have told us that the accident involved a semi and a bicyclist and that investigation into the incident is still underway.
