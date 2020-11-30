12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Semi-Truck, Bicycle Crash in Upper Peninsula

A 12-year-old boy was found dead at the scene of a crash in Delta County.

Police say Sunday around 1 p.m. they arrived at the scene of M-35 in Ford River to find the child dead.

Details on the story are scarce, and police have yet to release whether the boy was hit by the semi-truck or not.

Deputies have told us that the accident involved a semi and a bicyclist and that investigation into the incident is still underway.

