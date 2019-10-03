11th U.S. “Triple E” Death Confirmed in Michigan

Another death in Michigan and, in general, the 11th person in the U.S. has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as Triple E.

The death — confirmed by state health officials.

It’s the fourth death in Michigan overall.

Triple E is a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

The C.D.C. says there are usually just five to 10 human cases reported in the U.S. annually, with roughly 30 percent resulting in death.

That makes the surge we’ve seen in 2019, the largest to hit the U.S. in decades.