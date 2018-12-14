11 Local Employers Win Healthy Worksite Awards

Nineteen employers were awarded Healthy Michigan Worksite Awards by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The awards are given to employers for investing in wellness programs designed to improve the health of their workforce.

Awards are presented to worksites meeting the criteria for bronze, silver or gold status.

In our area, Kalkaska Screw Products was one of three to win gold.

The remaining recipients in our area all scored bronze.

Those include:

Armor Express

Efullment Services

Frankfort Pines Assisted Living

Grand Traverse Industries

Iron Fish

Lake City Elementary School

M R Products

Northern Lakes Community Mental Health

RJG Inc.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.