11 Local Employers Win Healthy Worksite Awards
Posted On December 14, 2018
Nineteen employers were awarded Healthy Michigan Worksite Awards by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The awards are given to employers for investing in wellness programs designed to improve the health of their workforce.
Awards are presented to worksites meeting the criteria for bronze, silver or gold status.
In our area, Kalkaska Screw Products was one of three to win gold.
The remaining recipients in our area all scored bronze.
Those include:
- Armor Express
- Efullment Services
- Frankfort Pines Assisted Living
- Grand Traverse Industries
- Iron Fish
- Lake City Elementary School
- M R Products
- Northern Lakes Community Mental Health
- RJG Inc.
- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.