$10k Donation Made To Help New Cadillac Youth Center

A Cadillac man purchased a piece of property with a plan to transform it into a free community youth center.

The executive director Dana Wilson, is working to raise $100,000 to transform a vacant building in Cadillac into the home of “Never Down for the Count Youth Services.”

Wilson says $50,000 is needed for demolition to create parking space and another $50,000 for a new roof.

The 16,000 square-foot upstairs of the building will include a mentoring center with tables and chairs, a computer lab, and a kitchen.

The downstairs will include an open fitness area with a boxing ring.

The free community youth center will be for middle to high school aged youth.

Wilson says the program will help prepare youth to graduate and for life after graduation.

Last week, the program received an anonymous donation of $10,000.

Wilson says this project wouldn’t be possible without the involvement of the community.