- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

10 Year-Old Calls Police On Mother for Allegedly Using Drugs in Car

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On June 25, 2018
763 Views
0

A woman was arrested after her young daughter reported her to police.

It happened at around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Wilds Rd. in Alpena County’s Sanborn Township.

According to the MSP, a 10-year-old girl told dispatchers that her mother had taken drugs, pulled off the road, and was lost.

Troopers responded to the scene and tried to speak with the driver, a 39-year-old Posen woman.

She reportedly refused to open the door after multiple requests, but troopers were able to gain access to the vehicle.

During their investigation, troopers say the woman admitted to the use of marijuana oil and was arrested.

She was lodged in the Alpena County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated with an Occupant Less than 16 years-old, Operating Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and resisting police.

The 10-year-old was given to a family member at the scene.

Post Views: 763



Trending Now
Man Rescued From Lake Michigan After Falling Off Boat Near Manistee
Remington Hernandez June 23, 2018
Officials Offer Tips to Help Prevent Spread of Hepatitis A During Outbreak in State
Jacob Owens June 19, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
10 Year-Old Calls Police On Mother for Allegedly Using Drugs in Car
Share No Comment