10 Year-Old Calls Police On Mother for Allegedly Using Drugs in Car

A woman was arrested after her young daughter reported her to police.

It happened at around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Wilds Rd. in Alpena County’s Sanborn Township.

According to the MSP, a 10-year-old girl told dispatchers that her mother had taken drugs, pulled off the road, and was lost.

Troopers responded to the scene and tried to speak with the driver, a 39-year-old Posen woman.

She reportedly refused to open the door after multiple requests, but troopers were able to gain access to the vehicle.

During their investigation, troopers say the woman admitted to the use of marijuana oil and was arrested.

She was lodged in the Alpena County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated with an Occupant Less than 16 years-old, Operating Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and resisting police.

The 10-year-old was given to a family member at the scene.