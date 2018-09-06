- Advertisement -
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Crash in Clare County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 6, 2018
One man is dead and two are hospitalized after a crash in Clare County.

Last night around 8PM, Clare County deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on South Twin Lakes Ave. near Rock Rd in Garfield Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 2000 Chevy Blazer on its side with 3 people trapped inside.

Deputies believe the vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway, overturning and colliding with a tree.

According to the sheriff’s office, the front seat passenger, a 44 year old Clare man, died in the crash.

The rear seat passenger, a 52 year old Clare woman and the driver, a 42 year old Clare woman were transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare for minor injuries.

A combination of speed and weather conditions are believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

