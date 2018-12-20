- Advertisement -
1 Dead, Several Injured After Crash in Isabella County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 20, 2018
One person is dead after a four vehicle crash in Isabella County.

State Police responded to the crash on Broadway Road, east of Isabella Road near Crossway Lane.

Troopers say a black Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on Broadway and struck a while Chevy Impala which was turning left. The Impala then crossed the centerline striking a white Mercury SUV. The black Chrysler then hit an eastbound black Ford Escape.

All four drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

One passenger was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

