1 Dead in Osceola County Crash

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 30, 2020
Michigan State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on US-10 near N. Industrial Dr. in Evart Township Wednesday morning.

Police says 75-year-old Vernon Garry Deuel was driving west on US-10 when he lost control and hit an eastbound semi-cargo truck head-on.

Deuel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his vehicle and the driver of the semi-tractor were transported to Reed City Spectrum Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Weather causing poor road conditions and equipment issues on the pickup truck are a believed to be factors in the crash.

 

