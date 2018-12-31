- Advertisement -
Deputies Identify Deceased Pilot of Plane Crash on Beaver Island

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 31, 2018
One person is reported dead after a plane crash on Beaver Island.

Law enforcement responded to a report a loud explosion in the area of the Peaine Township Airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to assist and after an extensive search, a Piper Fixed Wing Multi Engine plane was found to have crashed in a heavily wooded
area off Buff Kett Rd. on Beaver Island.

Deputies have confirmed one fatality, 72 year old Donald Falik of Charlotte, Michigan.

Falik was the pilot of the plane and the only person aboard at the time of the accident

This investigation ongoing and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

