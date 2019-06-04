1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Traffic Crash Involving Farm Truck in Oceana Co.
June 4, 2019
State police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead.
Troopers say it happened Monday night on Webster Road, west of 72nd Avenue in Oceana County.
Investigators found that a 1994 farm truck, driven by a 57 year-old Rothbury man, hit two pedestrians walking their dog on the shoulder of the road.
14 year-old Kaitlynn Scott pronounced dead at the scene.
And her father, Eric Scott transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol and drug use are no believed to be involved in the crash.
The crash closed portions of Webster Road for around 5 hours.
The state police ask that any witnesses with information, that did not speak to police at the scene, contact the Hart post.