- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Traffic Crash Involving Farm Truck in Oceana Co.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 4, 2019
257 Views
0

State police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead.

Troopers say it happened Monday night on Webster Road, west of 72nd Avenue in Oceana County.

Investigators found that a 1994 farm truck, driven by a 57 year-old Rothbury man, hit two pedestrians walking their dog on the shoulder of the road.

14 year-old Kaitlynn Scott pronounced dead at the scene.

And her father, Eric Scott transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol and drug use are no believed to be involved in the crash.

The crash closed portions of Webster Road for around 5 hours.

The state police ask that any witnesses with information, that did not speak to police at the scene, contact the Hart post.

Post Views: 257



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Arrest 17 Year-Old For Making Threats Toward Cadillac High School
Jessica Mojonnier June 4, 2019
1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Traffic Crash Involving Farm Truck in Oceana Co.
Jessica Mojonnier June 4, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Traffic Crash Involving Farm Truck in Oceana Co.
Share No Comment